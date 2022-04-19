High frequency, low fares: PMPML’s ‘Bus Day’ a hit with commuters

PUNE As part of its 15th anniversary celebrations, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) organised a ‘Bus Day’ on Monday. At least 1,800 buses were plying on city roads and commuters had good frequency of buses during peak hours

In order to avoid the extra rush of buses going through the major routes, dedicated lanes were made for buses from Kothrud depot to Deccan, Swargate to Vadgaon Dhayari Phata, Swargate to Shivajinagar, Jangali Maharaj road and Fergusson College Road.

Prashant Nikam a passenger said, “When I was travelling via the PMPML bus today, it took less time than the normal days, as there were dedicated lanes made for bus day event. Also, the frequency of buses was high and altogether it was a good initiative taken by the organisation. But, this should not be done just once, we want high frequency of buses with better facilities all throughout the year.”

For commuters the ticket fare was also discounted and women passengers could take a free ride in PMC and PCMC. An official inaugural program of the Bus Day event was organised at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru auditorium on Ghole road.

However, the worker’s unions protested wearing black arm bands.

Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager said, “The overall response was good and the event was appreciated by the passengers. The protest did not impact the commuters. We will continue our celebrations by giving better services.”