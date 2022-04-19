High frequency, low fares: PMPML’s ‘Bus Day’ a hit with commuters
PUNE As part of its 15th anniversary celebrations, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) organised a ‘Bus Day’ on Monday. At least 1,800 buses were plying on city roads and commuters had good frequency of buses during peak hours
In order to avoid the extra rush of buses going through the major routes, dedicated lanes were made for buses from Kothrud depot to Deccan, Swargate to Vadgaon Dhayari Phata, Swargate to Shivajinagar, Jangali Maharaj road and Fergusson College Road.
Prashant Nikam a passenger said, “When I was travelling via the PMPML bus today, it took less time than the normal days, as there were dedicated lanes made for bus day event. Also, the frequency of buses was high and altogether it was a good initiative taken by the organisation. But, this should not be done just once, we want high frequency of buses with better facilities all throughout the year.”
For commuters the ticket fare was also discounted and women passengers could take a free ride in PMC and PCMC. An official inaugural program of the Bus Day event was organised at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru auditorium on Ghole road.
However, the worker’s unions protested wearing black arm bands.
Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager said, “The overall response was good and the event was appreciated by the passengers. The protest did not impact the commuters. We will continue our celebrations by giving better services.”
-
Ludhiana logs 6 fresh cases of Covid-19
During the last 24 hours, six fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the district, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday. Till now of 1,09,813 cases reported in the district, 1,07,519 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. There were 15 active cases in the district on Monday. Of these, 12 were under home isolation and three under treatment at different hospitals.
-
Delhi: Monkey census may start in July
New Delhi: Delhi may finally be able to put a number on its simian problem with forest officials saying that a proposal for a year-long monkey census, drafted by the Wildlife Institute of India, has received the nod from the Delhi Cabinet and will likely begin from July this year once the Centre releases funds for the project.
-
COVID SPURT: Yogi makes mask a must for NCR and Lucknow
Following spurt in Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in NCR region, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed mandatory wearing of mask in six districts of the national capital region, including Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, and also in Lucknow. The chief minister gave the directive during the review meeting on Covid situation with his Team-9 here. A close was watch being kept on the Covid situation, Yogi said.
-
Class 11 centralised online admission schedule announced for 2022-23
PUNE The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, on Monday announced the online admission schedule for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. While from May 1, a 'mock demo registration' process of the part 1 form filling will take place. As this year, the Class 10 board examination was held offline after a gap of two years, students are now excited to join junior college.
-
Traffic awareness week at Baner till April 22
PUNE After several complaints registered with the Chaturshrungi traffic police, and with Baner-Balewadi traffic awareness week, corporator Amol Balwadkar will be observed from April 18-23 at Radha chowk, Baner, which is the most chaotic. Retired ACP, Arun Walture also commented that he has written several letters to Pune traffic police, but with less man power, it is difficult to find men to man the traffic.
