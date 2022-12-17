Home / Cities / Pune News / History-sheeter arrested for abusing, threatening traffic policeman

History-sheeter arrested for abusing, threatening traffic policeman

Published on Dec 17, 2022 07:18 PM IST

The injured traffic official has been identified as constable Shrikant Vishnu pant Jadhav (41), working with Wakad traffic division

The arrest was made by a team led by senior police inspector Shivaji Gavare of Ravet police station.
By Shrinivas Deshpande

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked two people for allegedly abusing and threatening a traffic police official at Poonawale underpass on Friday.

The injured traffic official has been identified as constable Shrikant Vishnu pant Jadhav (41), working with Wakad traffic division.

Two accused men have been identified as Sachin Tanaji Rajput (22), a resident of Kasar Amboli, who was arrested and has been granted police custody till December 19 and a search is underway for Arun Balram Raste (30). The arrest was made by a team led by senior police inspector Shivaji Gavare of Ravet police station.

According to police, the accused were riding on a motorcycle at the Poonawale underpass where the said traffic police constable was deployed for duty. When the accused Rajput had stopped his motorcycle in the middle of the road at that time traffic constable Jadhav approached him and asked to park his vehicle along the roadside to avoid traffic jam.

At that time accused used foul language, and abused and threatened the police constable.

Shivdas Gaikwad, police sub-inspector at Ravet police station, said, “The accused is a history-sheeter. He has been booked under various sections like 304, 506, 507, 302, 364, 201, 191, 177, 307 and cases have been registered against him at Hinjewadi and Saswad police station.”

“We have arrested him immediately after the incident and the court granted him police custody till Monday,” Gaikwad added.

Police have seized CCTV footage of cameras from the local area.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and 34 ( common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Ravet police station on Friday.

