History-sheeter attacks business man in Nana peth; accused on the run

A man with a history of violent cases is on the run from the police for trying to kill a local transport business owner in Nana peth on Thursday, for refusing to give him money.

“We are looking for him. He has a history of four cases of causing bodily harm. He had gone to the complainant on September 28 and asked for Rs10,000 as loan. The man refused to give him the money,” said sub- inspector (PSI) Shivraj Hale of Samarth police station, who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Jameer Shaikh (33), a resident of new Nana peth.

Shaikh had come to a pan kiosk in the ED Camp chowk area when the man arrived with a sickle and started abusing him, according to the complaint.

The accused landed the sickle on his head and caused a severe injury. As a result, shops in the area shut and people ran away, according to the police.

Shaikh told the police that he did not know the accused well but he had come to his shop two days before the incident and asked for ₹10,000. Shaikh had refused to give him the money.

He is facing past cases of voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons, theft, and robbery, according to PSI Hale.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Arms Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Samarth police station.