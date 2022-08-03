Hospitality sector to get industry status soon
Very soon, the hospitality sector mainly hotels will get industry status, and inspection of 181 hotels has started from the Pune region Wednesday onwards. Recently, the Rajasthan government awarded industry status to the hotel industry to boost investment in the tourism sector.
Deputy director of the Maharashtra tourism department, Supriya Karmarkar, said, “The tourism directorate of Pune is the first one to commence inspection on August 3 and 4. The inspection committee and the appointed agency will be visiting a total of 181 non-classified hotels that have registered and applied since June 2021 in the Pune region. We carried out some visits on Wednesday.”
Dhananjay Sawalkar, joint director, directorate of tourism (DoT), said, “So far, 446 applications across Maharashtra have been received by the department of tourism. If these hotels are found to fulfil all the said criteria during the inspection, they will be eligible to get industry status. This will make electricity charges, water bills, property tax and non-agricultural tax available to the registered hotels as per industrial rates.”
Public relations officer of the tourism department, Indira Thakur, said, “Hotels can continue to register themselves with the Maharashtra tourism department and avail the benefits attached with the industry status.”
Recently, the Rajasthan government awarded industry status to the hotel industry as part of a nationwide campaign to attract investment in the tourism sector. However, Maharashtra was the first state to come up with this policy. Sources from the tourism department, said, “The government of Maharashtra had awarded industry status to the hospitality sector in April 1999 but that remained only on paper and wasn’t implemented. In 2020, the state government issued a government resolution (GR) announcing the criteria for levying taxes and charges at industrial rates for non-classified hotels. Since then, non-classified hotels have been urged to register and apply to avail the benefits.”
Small hotels having 10 rooms can also apply for industry status. If they fulfil the criteria, hotels will be able to get benefits in terms of electricity charges, water bills, property tax and non-agricultural tax. While the existing hotels fall in the commercial category, they will then get industrial rates.
Ludhiana | Tech firm asked to pay ₹2K for charging ₹37 extra as MDR
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Secant Technologies to pay a compensation of ₹2,000 to a customer for charging an extra amount of ₹37 as merchant discount rate and refund the aforesaid extra charges. Paramjit Singh of Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana, submitted a complaint against Secant Technologies, a unit of Litratim MicroSpecialities Private Ltd, through its managing director Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana (referred to as opposite party).
Ludhiana | GADVASU promotes adoption of scientific shrimp farming practices
To review the progress of shrimp farming demonstration units and conduct an on-farm interactive meet with young farmers of the region, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University team, led by vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh, visited the Shajrana village and Gaddan Dob village in Fazilka. The V-C encouraged farmers to adopt scientific shrimp farming practices to convert their wastelands into a remunerative resource.
Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Prayagraj
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a safe precautionary landing at a village under Karachhana police station area of Prayagraj on Wednesday after suspecting some technical snag, officials said. “Two pilots onboard the helicopter suspected some technical snag and decided to make a precautionary landing. The 29 Wing of the Indian Air Force, Prayagraj extended all needed support to the pilots,” said officials. Officials said both the pilots were safe.
Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Prosecution doesn’t want to put four former cops on trial
The special public prosecutor in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case informed the sessions court on Wednesday that the prosecution would withdraw the application filed in 2018 to add four former police officers as accused. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that they had taken all available material into consideration and also the order of the Bombay high court, which upheld the decision to not grant prosecution sanction against the retired policemen.
Government school principal in Firozabad suspended for siphoning off ₹11 cr of MDM scheme
A principal of a government-run primary school in Firozabad, who was booked by the vigilance department on July 27 for allegedly siphoning off Rs 11.46 crore of midday meal scheme, was suspended by the basic shiksha adhikari on Wednesday. SP (vigilance) Alok Sharma said a case was lodged against Chandrakant Sharma working as principal at a primary school in Jajupur at Tundla of Firozabad along with a few other employees of the basic education department and banks at the Vigilance Police Station in Agra on July 27.
