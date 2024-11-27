House help booked for looting house, leaving family members unconscious

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a house help for allegedly looting the house of her employer in Nigdi after giving the family members intoxicated drink that rendered them unconscious. According to the complaint filed by Devendra Gumallal Lunkand, 67, his son and daughter-in-law fell unconscious after consuming the drinks served by the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The police have identified the suspect as Anamika, 20, and her three associates who committed the crime between 4pm and 5:15pm at flat number 76 of Dev Nanda Building in Nigdi Pradhikaran area on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by Devendra Gumallal Lunkand, 67, his son and daughter-in-law fell unconscious after consuming the drinks served by the accused. When Lunkand reached home, he found the couple disoriented, cash and jewellery worth ₹16.20 lakh missing from the house, along with the house help.

Police said efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. Nigdi police on Monday registered a case under Sections 123, 306, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).