HSC Board exam answer sheet issue resolved after meeting with education minister

State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Sunday held a meeting with office bearers of the Maharashtra State Junior College Teachers Federation and agreed to their demands, after which the federation decided to withdraw the boycott on examination of answer sheets of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams currently underway. The same was announced by Dr Sanjay Shinde, president of the federation. An adjustment order on the arrears of 253 teachers will soon be issued with the consent of the finance department. (HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra state chief education secretary Ranjitsingh Deol; education commissioner Suraj Mandhare; joint secretary Tushar Mahajan; and other senior officials were present in the meeting. Coordinator, professor Mukund Andhalkar; general secretary professor Santosh Fasge; and others were present on behalf of the federation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“In today’s meeting, it was agreed that the orders issued by the Government of Maharashtra regarding the implementation of the old pension scheme for junior college teachers will be applicable to the teachers. Therefore, the old pension scheme has been made available to those who advertised before November 1, 2005 and joined the service later. The government is in favour of implementing the old pension scheme for those who joined the service after November 1, 2005, and a decision will soon be announced,” Kesarkar said.

It was clarified that teachers will be given the same benefits as government employees. An adjustment order on the arrears of 253 teachers will soon be issued with the consent of the finance department. Since 2001, the question of getting the pay scale of recognised teachers of the subject, Information Technology (IT), was pending. In this regard, the decision to adjust the recognised teachers in the vacant posts has been made keeping in mind their educational qualifications. The adjustment will be carried out in 60 days.

“Kesarkar also agreed that a proposal has been submitted to the finance department to implement the scheme of giving the revised in-service pay scale of 10, 20, 30 years to teachers similar to government employees and until then, the 20% condition applicable to teachers for the selection category will be relaxed as in higher education. It was agreed that the next phase will be implemented soon for those receiving 20/40/60% subsidy. Regarding filling vacant posts of teachers, the education department has started the process of filling 21,678 posts and the remaining posts will be filled soon,” said professor Fasge.

The Class 12 board exams have started since February 21 and so far, exams of the language subjects have been conducted. The work of checking more than 50 lakh answer sheets has not yet started, and students and parents are now heaving a sigh of relief that the work will now start. General secretary of the federation, professor Fasge, said that the results of the Class 12 exams will be announced on time. Federation coordinator professor Andhalkar thanked the education minister and the officials of the education department for their cooperation.