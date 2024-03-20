HSC board exams conclude with 248 cheating cases registered

The Board exams of the class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) held across schools and colleges in Maharashtra concluded on Tuesday. While a total of 15.34 lakh students appeared across the state for the HSC (Class 12) exams this year, no major incidents of paper leaks or cheating cases were reported. To avert cheating cases, the State Board along with all the district authorities ran a ‘copy-free’ campaign during the HSC and SSC exams this year. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

This year a total of 248 cheating cases were registered by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) board which has been taking all necessary steps and initiatives to curb the malpractices. As per the data provided by the State Education Board, in the current academic year, a total of 248 cheating cases were registered till March 19. All Arts, Commerce and Science faculty, the exam began on February 21 and concluded on March 19.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We are happy that the entire examination of Class 12 board exams went well this year and no major incidents were reported. The credit goes to all our divisional officials and staff, who have worked tirelessly to conduct the board exams,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman, of the State Education Board.

To avert cheating cases, the State Board along with all the district authorities ran a ‘copy-free’ campaign during the HSC and SSC exams this year. Strict rules were prepared with additional flying squads and vigilance at the exam centres through CCTV cameras. Also, the question paper was taken to the examination centre under full protection.