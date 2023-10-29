Husband booked for faking himself as IT engineer
Uttam Nagar police file case against man who pretended to be an IT professional to get married; wife files FIR after discovering he was a security guard.
The Uttam Nagar Police have lodged a case against a husband for faking himself as an IT professional to get married. After learning that he was a security guard who cheated on her, the wife filed an FIR.
According to PSI Anuse of the Uttam Nagar police station, the victim filed an FIR under IPC section 498 A (Whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty) on Saturday.
“The girl’s family spent a lot of money on their wedding, believing that her spouse was an IT professional. But later on, it turned out that he was an alcohol addict and worked as a security guard. He used to harass her mentally and physically for the past two years. Even her in-laws washed their hands off telling their son to refrain from his acts. Fed up with the constant harassment, the victim lodged an FIR in connection with the incident,” she added.
- Topics
- Husband
- Security Guard
- It Professional