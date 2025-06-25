I did not contest cooperative industry election: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday criticised his nephew Ajit Pawar without naming and said, “In the last 40 years, I never contested sugar industry or co-operative institute election.” Senior Pawar’s reaction came after Ajit won the co-operative sugar factory polls. (HT)

Ajit contested the election for Malegaon Co-operative Sugar Factory located in Baramati. The deputy chief minister and NCP head campaigned extensively for the polls.

Speaking to media at Baramati on Tuesday, senior Pawar said, “Since the last 40 years, I never contested sugar factory election. When you are in power at the state level, you will not need to contest the elections for factory. If the Opposition wants to raise any issue or difficulty, those heading the state will be unable to give justice to them.”

Three main panels contested the election, including Ajit Pawar’s panel, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) party’s panel and opposition Chandrarao Taware’s panel.

The main fight was between Ajit Pawar and Taware’s panel.

Though it was a one-industry election, Ajit Pawar’s participation made it a high-stakes contest.