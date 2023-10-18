News / Cities / Pune News / IAF launches industry outreach programme in Pune

IAF launches industry outreach programme in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 19, 2023 05:24 AM IST

PUNE The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched an industry outreach programme, aimed at strengthening ties with the private sector and fostering innovation and collaboration within the private sector.

In this regard, Air Force Station Pune has conducted one such event on October 17. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
In this regard, Air Force Station Pune has conducted one such event on October 17.

The industry outreach programme is a groundbreaking initiative designed to bring together key stakeholders from various sectors including aerospace, defence, technology and academia to facilitate dialogue, and sharing of expertise and to drive forward-looking solutions in support of the IAF’s mission to safeguard India’s airspace.

Industry leaders, innovators, and experts were invited to join this initiative. Air Vice-Marshal George Thomas, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plans), Air Headquarters presided over the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the programme underscores the IAF’s commitment to modernisation and innovation through indigenous resources.

He further added that by partnering with the private sector and facilitating collaboration, we aim to enhance our operational readiness and secure the nation’s skies effectively. Together we can drive innovation to strengthen our national defence and build a brighter future for India, the Air Force stated.

