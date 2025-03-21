ICMR-NIV researchers to study Zika virus impact on pregnancy, birth outcomes

PUNE: In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune will study the impact of Zika virus on pregnancy and birth outcomes in Zika-positive mothers post the virus outbreak reported in Pune district last year, experts said on Thursday. ICMR-NIV Pune to study impact of Zika virus on pregnancy and birth outcomes in Zika-positive mothers post the virus outbreak reported in Pune district last year. (AP FILE (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The cohort study titled, ‘Pregnancy and Birth outcomes after Maternal Zika Virus Infection in Pregnancy during an outbreak in Pune district’ will also include individuals above 18 years of age who have had a confirmed Zika virus infection in the past nine months as well as those who are currently infected with the virus.

The research team includes principal investigator Dr Pradnya V Shinde, co-PI; Dr Gajanan Sapkal; and Dr Gururaj Rao Deshpande – all scientists from the Diagnostic Virology Group of NIV. The cohort study will begin immediately and continue for a period of eight months. During the study, expecting or new mothers and individuals infected with the Zika virus, along with potential effects on babies born to mothers infected with the Zika virus in Pune during the Zika outbreak from June to September 2024 will be studied.

A video conference was held on Wednesday with the NIV scientists, public health department officials and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) during which the health department was directed to cooperate with the NIV scientists for the study.

The primary objective of the study is to assess pregnancy and birth outcomes in women infected with the virus during pregnancy in Pune district. It will also help understand the dynamics of Zika virus-specific antibodies over time in a cohort of individuals who had tested positive for Zika virus infection. Besides, the replication kinetics of Indian ZIKV isolates in a human placental cell line and primary cell cultures derived from placental tissues will be studied, officials said.

A senior health official speaking on condition of anonymity said that this will be the first-of-its-kind study to follow up on individuals who have tested positive for Zika. “The research aims to examine complications related to the infection, pregnancy outcomes, and any potential effects on babies born to mothers infected with the Zika virus (ZIKV) in Pune district. Additionally, it will provide baseline data as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its research agenda,” he said.

He further informed that the study will involve placental cell lines and tissues, potentially offering insights into how Indian ZIKV isolates replicate within these cells. Furthermore, it may help establish an invitro model to study the interactions between ZIKV and placental cells. “Overall, the research will shed light on previously unexplored areas associated with ZIKV infections and could serve as a foundation for similar studies in other regions or states of India, enabling the collection of large-scale and robust nationwide data,” he said.

Tentatively, the study will be conducted across Katraj, Kondhwa, Kothrud, Pashan, Erandwane, Deccan, Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kharadi and Khadakwasla. As it is a cross-sectional study, there will be no follow up, officials said.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, informed that nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate with the NIV scientists for the study. “The ward medical officer and health officials will help in the survey areas around Zika positive patients from the outbreak areas. The PMC staff will help in collecting samples of individuals and conducting their interviews in the survey area. Besides, coordination with hospitals and details about past records of treatment will be facilitated by the PMC team,” she said.

As per PMC officials, there was a Zika virus outbreak in Pune city between June and September 2024 during which time 109 people reportedly tested positive for the virus infection. These patients included 43 expecting mothers, out of which 42 have already delivered babies whereas one woman terminated her pregnancy due to unknown reasons, officials said.