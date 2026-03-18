Pune: The Indira Gandhi National Open University ( IGNOU) is preparing to expand into engineering education, with a proposal currently under consideration by the All India Council for Technical Education. Vice-Chancellor Uma Kanjilal on Tuesday in pune expressed optimism about a “positive decision soon,” signalling a potential shift in how technical education is delivered through distance and blended modes. IGNOU hopes to introduce engineering courses, awaits AICTE nod

Speaking during her visit to IGNOU’s Pune regional centre in Balewadi, Kanjilal outlined the university’s broader push to align courses with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and evolving industry demands. IGNOU has already introduced professional programmes including MBA, MCA and MSc in Data Science, and is now moving towards more employment-oriented, skill-based courses.

“A key part of this strategy is a blended learning model. Under this approach, up to 50% of theoretical instruction is delivered by IGNOU through digital and distance modes, while the remaining practical components such as lab work and internships are conducted in collaboration with partner institutions and industry.” she said

“We have had preliminary discussions with AICTE regarding our proposal to introduce engineering programmes, and we are hopeful of receiving the necessary approval soon. Our aim is to make engineering education accessible through a blended learning model, where up to 50% of theoretical instruction will be delivered via digital and distance modes, while practical components such as lab work and internships will be conducted in collaboration with partner institutions and industry. Additionally, we are integrating AI-based tools to provide personalised academic support, course recommendations, and real-time assistance to students, ensuring a modern and industry-relevant learning experience,” said Vice-Chancellor Uma Kanjilal.

Parallelly, IGNOU is accelerating its integration of AI into distance learning. Within the next six months, the university plans to launch an AI-based programme that will offer personalised academic support, course recommendations, and real-time assistance to learners.

The same technology is expected to help educators with course design, interactive content creation and automated assessment tools.

The university is also strengthening its regional infrastructure. Maharashtra hosts three IGNOU regional centres in Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur with a renewed focus on student support services, including admissions, academic counselling, study material distribution and grievance redressal.

At the Pune centre, IGNOU has set up a ‘Swayam Prabha’ studio and launched today a 24x7 Marathi educational channel, aimed at improving accessibility for regional language learners. The content will be available free via DTH and YouTube, offering lectures, guidance and academic support in Marathi.

IGNOU is already running a BA programme for Agniveers, and similar skill-oriented courses are expected to follow, with a strong emphasis on industry-academia collaboration.

The proposed entry into engineering, coupled with AI-led personalisation and regional language delivery, marks a significant pivot in IGNOU’s attempt to redefine distance education for a technology-driven future.