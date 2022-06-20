ILS Pune launches new initiatives on completing 98 years
City’s India Law Society College Pune completed 98 years on June 20 this year. Established in 1924, the institute was affiliated to the Mumbai University before being part of the Pune University (Savitribai Phule Pune University) from 1949.
In 1991, the college started diploma courses in housing law and consumer protection law. It also has a department known as the Centre for Health Equity Law and Policy that focuses research on HIV positive and LGBT groups. Another health-related department is the Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy started in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).
Professor Deepa Paturkar, the officiating principal of ILS Pune, said, “Both health-based institutes of the Indian Law Society — Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy and Centre for Health Equity Law and Policy — function on a right-based approach as health being a basic human right.”
As ILS will enter into its centennial year, the institute plans to establish a centre for distance education. It will also start an administrative training for officers. Paturkar said, “As formal training in good governance is important, our ILS Centre for Training for Good Governance will teach the subject to administrative officers.”
-
-
-
-
