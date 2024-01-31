IMA observes Jan 30 as ‘Covid Martyrs’ Day’ in memory of doctors who died during pandemic

To recall the sacrifices made by the medical fraternity for the public during the Covid-19 pandemic and draw the government’s attention towards non-payment of compensation to the families of doctors who lost their lives during the pandemic, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Pune Chapter observed January 30 as Covid Martyrs’ Day. The IMA Pune on Tuesday honoured the families of the doctors who died while offering their services during the Covid-19 pandemic (HT PHOTO)

The IMA Pune on Tuesday honoured the families of the doctors who died while offering their services during the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 74 doctors in Maharashtra and six in Pune died while offering their services during the pandemic. However, none of these doctors’ families have received compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).

Among the families of the six doctors from Pune who died during Covid-19, the IMA Pune felicitated Usha Bhoge, wife of late Dr Dilip Bhoge; and Sheila Tambe, mother of late Dr Sajid Tambe. The families of the remaining four doctors who died during the pandemic have shifted from Pune to other cities, and could not attend the programme. IMA Pune president Dr Raju Varyani; secretary Dr Geetanjali Sharma; executive trustee Dr Sanjay Patil; and past president Dr Jayant Navarange expressed their gratitude towards the doctors who died while offering their services during the pandemic.

Dr Patil said that the IMA has already made a representation to the central government, urging the latter to extend assistance to the families of such doctors in the private sector as well. “The government under the PMGKP assured compensation of ₹50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community and private health workers, at risk of Covid-19 infection,” Dr Patil said.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, former president, IMA Maharashtra, said that the government in 2020 had made it compulsory for all practising doctors to offer their services during Covid-19. “The details were submitted to the state government and approved by the latter. However, the central health ministry refused to pay the compensation stating that the compensation is only for government doctors,” Dr Bhondwe said.

Dr Bhondwe said that all these doctors died while offering their services during Covid-19 as per the directions of the government. “Leave aside the compensation, the government did not even give a simple letter of condolence to the families of these doctors…” Dr Bhondwe said.