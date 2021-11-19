IMD forecasts cloudy weather with rainfall for Pune

PUNE The weather department has forecast cloudy weather in the next few days for Pune. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has also forecast light to moderate rainfall.

In the month of November alone, Pune district has reported 446 per cent excess rainfall.

According to the weather department, Maharashtra itself has reported a 10 per cent of excess rainfall, wherein actual rainfall in November has been 15.5 mm, 10 per cent more than the normal rainfall of 14.1 mm.

Pune city has received 12.9 mm rainfall in November.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that the city is likely to continue experiencing cloudy weather till November 25.

“As per our forecast, the cloudy weather is likely to continue. And light to moderate rainfall is forecast in Pune city till November 21. As there is cloudy weather, the day temperature may not be very hot and night temperature is also not likely to fall much,” said Kashyapi.

Pune on Friday reported a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 21.5 degrees Celsius, 7.2 degrees warmer than the forecasted normal.

As per IMD, the coldest city in Maharashtra on Friday was Mahabaleshwar at 17.5 degrees Celsius.

Kashyapi added that the isolated places in Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra may continue to witness rainfall till November 21.

“Rainfall associated with these two subdivisions will be followed by thunderstorms and lightning. After November 21, the chances of rainfall are likely to reduce in the state,” said Kashyapi.

IMD also forecast that after November 24, central India, which includes Maharashtra, may report a gradual drop in minimum temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius.