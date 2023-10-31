IMD issue rainfall alert for southern Maharashtra, minimum temps to rise in other parts

Under the influence of atmospheric systems formed in the Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast, some districts of Maharashtra are likely to receive light rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a light rainfall alert for the southern part of the state. Similarly minimum temperature is expected to rise in the other parts of the states, said an IMD official. Meanwhile, over the past week, the city has experienced an increase in relative humidity during nighttime. In Pune, the minimum temperature on Monday was recorded as low as 12 degrees Celsius at Pashan, while at Shivajinagar the temperature was lower than in Mahabaleshwar. (HT PHOTO)

The cooler winds from northern India have brought down the temperature in Maharashtra. Many districts in the state have seen significant reductions in both minimum and temperatures for the last three to four days. However, that condition is not likely to last for long.

In Pune, the minimum temperature on Monday was recorded as low as 12 degrees Celsius at Pashan, while at Shivajinagar the temperature was lower than in Mahabaleshwar. However, as the new atmospheric system formed in the Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast, the city and other parts of the state will experience a temperature change.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, October 29, the city experienced an increase in the minimum temperature with Shivajinagar recording 16.4 degrees Celsius temperature in the morning, as compared to 14.2 degrees Celsius a day before. Similarly, other areas in the city also experienced an increase in minimum temperature.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and forecasting division, Pune said, “A cyclonic circulation has formed over the Arabian Sea near Kerala coast it is spread adjacent to the Konkan coast, which is likely to bring rainfall over southern districts. However, this system is not very strong, so the rainfall intensity will be light in that district, and an alert has been issued to Sindhudurga, Kolhapur, and adjacent areas.”

While the parts of the state are likely to experience light rainfall, other areas in the state are likely to experience a marginal increase in minimum or night temperature said Kashyapi.

In Pune, the sky will be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. The relative humidity, which was around 20-30 per cent in the last 3 days, rose to 70-80 per cent on October 31.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!