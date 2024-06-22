 IMD issues orange alert for Pune, 5 other districts - Hindustan Times
IMD issues orange alert for Pune, 5 other districts

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jun 23, 2024 06:10 AM IST

After over a weeklong break, rainfall activity is likely to increase in Maharashtra, especially in Konkan and central Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated the rainfall alert from yellow to orange for at least six districts, including Pune, for the next five days. Three districts from the Konkan region and two from south Maharashtra have also received an orange alert for heavy rainfall.

Accordingly, Sindhudurga was issued a red alert and Ratnagiri, Raigad, Kolhapur and Satara an orange alert for June 23. For June 25 and 26, the six districts, including Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Accordingly, Sindhudurga was issued a red alert and Ratnagiri, Raigad, Kolhapur and Satara an orange alert for June 23. For June 25 and 26, the six districts, including Pune. (HT PHOTO)

After over a weeklong break, rainfall activity is likely to increase in Maharashtra, especially in Konkan and central Maharashtra. Accordingly, Sindhudurga was issued a red alert and Ratnagiri, Raigad, Kolhapur and Satara an orange alert for June 23. For June 25 and 26, the six districts, including Pune, received an orange alert for heavy rainfall activities.

Vaishali Khobragade, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune, said, “A wind trough that existed on the sea area earlier is now lying between southern Maharashtra to north Kerala, and the monsoon current is also getting strong. Hence, the Konkan and central Maharashtra sub-divisions are likely to experience heavy rainfall activity between June 23 and June 26. Marathwada and the entire Vidarbha division are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and a yellow alert has been issued for all districts in Vidarbha division between June 23 and 26.”

Meanwhile, the weather department has advised citizens to follow the alert and take necessary precautions, especially while traveling in ghat areas in Pune.

