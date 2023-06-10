IMD issues thunderstorm warning for Maharashtra

Pune: Amid high night temperatures in the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms warning for all four divisions of Maharashtra. Accordingly, the state is likely to experience thunderstorms along with lightning and rain till June 13. Cloudy sky at Baner in Pune, on Friday. Amid high night temperatures in the city, IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms warning for all four divisions of Maharashtra. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)

Shilpa Apte, meteorologist, weather and forecasting department, said, “All four meteorological subdivisions, including Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha will experience thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds and rains in some areas. In Pune, the sky will be mainly clear in the morning hours, however, there will be partly cloudy weather, and light rainfall might be experienced in the afternoon /evening time.”

Higher night temperatures

As the city has been experiencing dry weather since the beginning of June, the minimum night temperature is recorded on the higher side in many areas, including Wadgaonsheri, Hadapsar, Shivajinagar, and Pashan.

According to IMD data, the mean minimum temperature is considered 22 degrees Celsius. However, the mercury is noted between 25 to 26 degrees in the eastern parts of the city. While in some areas across the city, it is recorded between 22- 24 degrees Celsius.

KS Hosalikar, head, climate research and services, IMD, Pune said, “As per the forecast models, the temperature is expected to increase in isolated areas of Maharashtra in the upcoming days.”

No advancement of monsoon

The IMD observed that there was no advancement in monsoon on Friday. However, the condition is favourable for its advancement and the monsoon might cover some more areas in the next 48 hours. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting department, IMD, Pune said,” Conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest monsoon into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka and some more parts of the southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeastern states during next 24 hours. Similarly, conditions are also becoming favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon over the remaining parts of northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the subsequent 48 hours.

Meanwhile, on Friday, IMD recorded a 37.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature in the Shivajinagar, and the minimum temperature was noted as 23.8 degrees Celsius.