IMD records significant rise in nighttime temperature in Pune

A significant rise was recorded in Pune’s nighttime temperature on March 29. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 23.4 degrees Celsius, which is 6.1 degrees Celsius above normal. In areas like Koregaon Park and Wadgaon Sheri, the temperature was recorded between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius. In areas like Koregaon Park and Wadgaon Sheri, the temperature was recorded between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius. (HT PHOTO)

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “The maximum temperature is at a higher level currently and it is increasing constantly and the heat load on Earth is more. From the night of March 28, clouding has increased over Pune so the escape of longwave radiation is less, which naturally led to a warmer Earth in the past few days. As a result, the temperature is higher during nighttime, leading to uncomfortable nights.”

Jyoti Sonar, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “A low-pressure belt is lying between north Tamil Nadu and southwest Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining areas. It goes through the Karnataka and Marathwada regions. This system is affecting weather conditions in some areas of Maharashtra. As per the model forecast, the Vidarbha region is likely to experience heatwave conditions in the next 24 hours. Some areas in the Marathwada region are likely to receive light rain with thunderstorms.”

Pune city is likely to experience partly cloudy weather for the next 72 hours. There will be no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures, said Sonar.

Pune city has been experiencing above normal temperatures for around a week now. Both minimum and maximum temperatures recorded are higher than normal over the past few days. The maximum temperature was a record 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 27. On March 29, the maximum temperature in Pune was recorded as 39.1 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature too was at a record high on March 29. In the last 24 hours, the temperature increased by 3 degrees Celsius.

In other parts of the district, the temperature was recorded between 34.3 degrees Celsius and 41.1 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the state was recorded as 42.6 degrees Celsius at Akola while the lowest temperature in the state was recorded as 21.4 degrees Celsius at Mahabaleshwar. There were at least five districts where nighttime temperatures were recorded as six degrees Celsius above normal level. A yellow alert (light rainfall) has been issued for Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nashik, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal by the IMD. Chances of very light rain cannot be ruled out in Pune, said an IMD official.