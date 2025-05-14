In Pune division, girls again outshine boys in SSC exam

In the Pune division, girls have once again trumped boys as far as the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam held in February-March 2025 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education go. Students of Sarhad Global School in Katraj celebrate after the SSC results were announced on Tuesday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

As per the information given by the state board, a total 264,736 students including 141,378 boys and 123,358 girls registered for the SSC exam from the Pune division. Of these, 263,154 students appeared for the exam and 249,507 cleared it. Among those who passed the exam, 130,581 were boys and 118,926 girls. While the pass percentage among boys stood at 92.96%, girls achieved a remarkable pass percentage of 96.93%. This implies girls outperformed boys by a margin of 3.97%.

The results were declared online on Tuesday, May 13, at 1 pm. This year, the Pune division recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.81%, placing it 4th among 9 divisions in the state. However within the division, the Pune district claimed the top spot with an outstanding result of 97.26%; followed by Solapur district in second place with 92.83%; and Ahilya Nagar in third place with 91.85%.

Among all the students in the Pune division, 79,824 scored more than 75% marks, showcasing a strong academic performance across the region. Notably, the girls consistently outshined the boys across all districts in the division.

In addition to regular students, 9,760 re-examinees from the Pune division also appeared for the exam. Of these, 5,883 cleared it, with a pass percentage of 61.50%. When combining the results of regular and repeat candidates, the overall success rate for the Pune division remains steady at 94.81%.

“The data clearly highlights that in all three districts of Pune division - Pune, Solapur, and Ahilya Nagar, girls have consistently achieved higher pass rates than boys, further solidifying their academic supremacy in this year’s SSC results,” said Sharad Gosavi, director of the state board.