India, UAE conclude Army to Army Staff Talks in Pune

A visit of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Army delegation to India as part of Army to Army Staff Talks concluded on Saturday.

The visit of the UAE delegation was scheduled between March 21 to 26.

The event was organised by the College of Military Engineering under the aegis of headquarter Southern Command at Pune with an aim to foster better coordination between the two militaries.

Staff talks were led by Brig Sachin Malik, YSM, Brig I/C, head of Indian Army delegation and Brig Staff Awad Saeed Musleh AI Ahbabi, head of the UAE Army delegation.

Both countries discussed agenda points focusing on key issues related to training and conduct of bilateral and multilateral exercises. The conference culminated with a discussion on the progress of already implemented matters and the planned intended course of action in the forthcoming years. The talks were testimony of ever-increasing bilateral military cooperation and understanding between the two nations.

The delegation during their stay in India visited many Indian Army institutes including School of Artillery, Armoured Corps Centre & School, Mechanised Infantry Centre & School, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Command Hospital, Southern Command, Army Institute of Physical Training, Military Intelligence School & Depot, College of Military Engineering and Bombay Engineers Group & Centre.

The delegation carried out a mutual exchange of ideas and experiences on training and witnessed the new age equipment and methodology of conduct of training at these premier institutes.