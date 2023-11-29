close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / India-Sri Lanka joint exercise concludes in Pune

India-Sri Lanka joint exercise concludes in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 29, 2023 06:40 AM IST

The 14-day exercise was held from November 16 to 28 with contingents from both nations having displayed great enthusiasm and professionalism while practicing joint drills during the exercise

India Sri Lanka joint military exercise (Mitrashkti -2023) culminated on Tuesday at Southern Command foreign training node at Aundh, with valuable lessons to the troops of the participating armies on conducting joint operations in support of peace.

India Sri Lanka joint military exercise (Mitrashkti -2023) culminated on Tuesday at Southern Command foreign training node at Aundh. (HT PHOTO)
India Sri Lanka joint military exercise (Mitrashkti -2023) culminated on Tuesday at Southern Command foreign training node at Aundh. (HT PHOTO)

Brig S Taluja, commander, Aundh Military Station, and Maj General PGPS Rathnayaka of Srilankan army addressed the contingents during the closing ceremony and appreciated the immaculate drills and procedures practised and learnt during the exercise.

The 14-day exercise was held from November 16 to 28 with contingents from both nations having displayed great enthusiasm and professionalism while practicing joint drills during the exercise.

“The exercise has taught valuable lessons to the troops of the participating armies on conducting joint operations in support of peace. The conduct of this military exercise is also an important step to uphold the values of peace, prosperity, international brotherhood, and trust which is in line with security and growth for all in the Region,” stated a release from the Ministry of Defence.

