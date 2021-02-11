Indiscriminate garbage burning plagues city’s air quality

Instances of burning of garbage in the morning has been increasing over the past few weeks and residents have taken to social media to bring it to the notice of the civic authorities.

Areas like Wagholi, Balewadi, Pashan, NIBM, Aundh and Kharadi are facing this problem which is also causing the city’s air quality index (AQI) to slip from being good to moderate to poor during the nights. The current AQI (PM10) recorded at 5pm is 120 while the PM 2.5 is 72 on System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) monitoring system, which falls in the moderate category.

According to residents of Pashan, open fields were often seen ablaze in the morning. According to Nikhil Nikam, health inspector, Ward no 9, Pashan Sutarwadi, “We have an apex committee formed of residents who help in locating these garbage burning spots. We have been taking action against people who burn garbage and found that mostly garden waste is being burnt. There are several open plots and farms where people tend to burn garbage or garden waste because of the chill in the morning. Sometimes even the garbage collectors burn wires to take out copper. We have caught them and fined them ₹500. We usually seen them burning in the night post 9pm.”

Residents can smell the stink of the garbage in the air. According to Maithiliy Manakwad, a resident of NIBM road, “SRPF as well as Pune Cantonment Board both heavily indulge in biomass burning and despite us pointing it out, nothing has been done about it.”

Rajesh Rupeeja, a resident of NIBM road, said, “If we open the windows, what greets us is too much smoke and pollution, which makes the air unbreathable here.”

Doctors living in Baner and Balewadi, have in fact had cases of respiratory infections due to garbage burning. “As most of the viral infections are caused through respiratory system, burning garbage can definitely cause respiratory problems like bronchitis and allergy issues. In the long run, the fumes and toxins from burning plastic can cause cancer,” said Dr Rajesh Deshpande, founder, Baner-Balewadi medicos association.

Wagholi has been constantly fighting for proper disposal of garbage management, however, nothing has been done so far as per residents. “The dumping of garbage and burning continues almost every day,” said Kanchan Lonkar , a resident of Wagholi. “I am tired of smelling the stink right next to my home. I cannot open the windows and despite complaints, people are dumping garbage and also burning it at night.”

“Garbage dumping and burning at the roadside has become a regular practice in Wagholi causing smoke and serious health issues to residents. Although the gram panchayat authorities have distributed two dustbins to each registered taxpayer, there is no strict action on hotels, restaurants, and chicken shops which throw garbage at these places. The garbage treatment plant has become a nightmare for Wagholi. I hope the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be able to control the menace,” said Sanjeev Kumar Patil, a resident of Wagholi.