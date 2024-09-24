Infra projects to get boost following PMRDA’s 3,838.61 cr budget 

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA)’s ₹3,838.61 crore budget for 2024-25 was approved in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday. During the meeting, decisions were made such as the establishment of a disaster response team for the Pune Metropolitan Region on the line of Thane city, the creation of new fire stations at 10 different locations, the preparation of sewerage treatment plants at 11 sites, and the construction of glass skywalks at Tiger and Lion’s Point in Lonavla. Chief secretary Sujata Saunik, additional chief secretaries OP Gupta and Rajagopal Deora, PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase and other officials were present at the meeting. (HT PHOTO)

Additionally, new fire stations will be built at 10 locations. The meeting also approved drainage schemes for 11 areas.

After the meeting, CM Shinde said, “There is a need for open spaces in newly developing areas of Pune. Accordingly, after consulting experts, the PMRDA development plan will be approved, which will benefit the maximum number of citizens.”

Mhase, PMRDA commissioner said, “We introduced an interlinking project of all highways passing through the PMRDA region such as Nashik Ahmednagar, Pune Mumbai, Pune –Solapur, Pune Bangalore through developing missing links. We have also proposed 11 sewage treatment plants (STP) for 12 villages.”

He further said, “Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikarn and Pune Zilla Parishad have proposed water supply projects in the PMRDA region. Some of the plants have almost completed. To avoid duplication of works we have not introduced water projects in the budget.”