Intend to bridge gap between police, citizens: CP Kumaarr

Pune City police have organised a cultural and social event ‘Tarang’, taking place from December 22 to 24 at the Police Headquarters at Shivajinagar. On Saturday, Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr addressed the citizens and gave a brief outline of the functioning of the police department through an engaging awareness video for the cause of citizens and their safety. Chandrakant Patil on Saturday visited Tarang, a unique cultural and social event organised by Pune police. (HT PHOTO)

The event attracted a good response, especially from senior citizens and women who actively participated in various programs. A total of 11 stalls were set up by the Pune City Police, each dedicated to showcasing various policing departments and functions of the police force comprising the Cybercrime Cell, Bharosa Cell, Dog Squad, Damini Squad, Traffic Branch, and other units.

On the occasion, Kumaarr said “Tarang is a special initiative to bridge the gap between the police force and the community. We want the public to understand our efforts, and this event provides a platform for interactive engagement. Also, the event is a reflection of the changing nature of the police force and the tremendous efforts being undertaken by the law enforcement department for the cause of citizens,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil also visited the event and lauded the efforts of the police during the function.