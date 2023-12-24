close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Intend to bridge gap between police, citizens: CP Kumaarr

Intend to bridge gap between police, citizens: CP Kumaarr

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2023 06:34 AM IST

The event attracted a good response, especially from senior citizens and women who actively participated in various programs

Pune City police have organised a cultural and social event ‘Tarang’, taking place from December 22 to 24 at the Police Headquarters at Shivajinagar. On Saturday, Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr addressed the citizens and gave a brief outline of the functioning of the police department through an engaging awareness video for the cause of citizens and their safety.

Chandrakant Patil on Saturday visited Tarang, a unique cultural and social event organised by Pune police. (HT PHOTO)
Chandrakant Patil on Saturday visited Tarang, a unique cultural and social event organised by Pune police. (HT PHOTO)

The event attracted a good response, especially from senior citizens and women who actively participated in various programs. A total of 11 stalls were set up by the Pune City Police, each dedicated to showcasing various policing departments and functions of the police force comprising the Cybercrime Cell, Bharosa Cell, Dog Squad, Damini Squad, Traffic Branch, and other units.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On the occasion, Kumaarr said “Tarang is a special initiative to bridge the gap between the police force and the community. We want the public to understand our efforts, and this event provides a platform for interactive engagement. Also, the event is a reflection of the changing nature of the police force and the tremendous efforts being undertaken by the law enforcement department for the cause of citizens,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil also visited the event and lauded the efforts of the police during the function.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out