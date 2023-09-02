Waterlogging, traffic snarls at several Pune roads after rain

As the city received widespread intense rainfall since Friday night, many areas in the city experienced waterlogging as well as slowed traffic movement on Saturday. Waterlogged stretch from Juna Jakatnaka to Chapekar Chowk in Chinchwad on Saturday (HT PHOTO)

These areas include Ahmednagar Road, Bibwewadi and Satara Road.

The Pune-Mumbai bypass highway also experienced traffic jams as road repair work is underway on the stretch.

Areas, where road repair and construction work including that of Metro rail is going on are worse affected.

Due to the traffic, people going to the office in the morning faced severe issues, while students and citizens, who used to travel by bus had to wait for a long time as the sudden rain disturbed the timetable of the buses, many buses were arriving late due to slow traffic movement.

Nilesh Vanshiv, a commuter, said, “Today morning, I was going to Bharati Vidyapith from Warje. I travel on this route very often. Although this busy road experiences traffic situations very often, its duration is short, but today I got stuck in traffic for a long time.”

“Road widening work going on, and where the diversion has been created, the road condition is really poor and the rainfall has made the situation worse. Also, as the traffic was moving slowly, some people were driving vehicles from the wrong side which created more problems,” he said.

Another commuter Aniruddha Aundhe, said, “I was travelling on Sinhgad Road around noon by an autorickshaw. When it reached to opposite side of Pu La Deshpande Garden at Sinhgad Road there was huge waterlogging on the road which affected the traffic movement.”

Increase in rainfall activity in ghat areas

Under the influence of local weather conditions, ghat areas in Pune also experienced a significant increase in rainfall activities in the last 24 hours.

Lonavla received the highest rainfall at 105 mm, following Walwan (Mulshi) at 61 mm, Tamhini ghat areas at 35 mm, Bhira dam area at 38 mm, and Ambone and Shirgaon at 16 mm.

Monsoon revival to benefit Marathwada subdivision

As the monsoon started its partial revival over the state, Marathwada which is experiencing a large rainfall deficit in many districts due to the absence of rain in August, may benefit more in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) models indicate that Marathwada will likely experience good rains during the partial revival period. However, it is uncertain how much deficit gap will be covered during the revival period, said weather experts from IMD.

The IMD also issued a colour-coded warning for each sub-division in the state, while Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada got yellow alerts for the next three days, Vidarbha subdivision received a yellow alert with moderate rains and thunder activities for the next five days.

