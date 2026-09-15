IUCAA inaugurates ADITI Phase-II building in Pune

PUNE: The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, inaugurated its new ADITI–IUCAA Phase-II building on September 12, marking an expansion of infrastructure for research, teaching and scientific instrumentation. IUCAA, Pune, inaugurated its new ADITI–IUCAA Phase-II building, marking an expansion of infrastructure for research, teaching and scientific instrumentation. (HT)

Located on the IUCAA campus within the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, the facility houses lecture halls, researcher workspaces and specialised instrumentation laboratories. The additional space will support the institute’s growing programmes in astronomy, astrophysics and related fields.

Established in the late 1980s under its founding director, Prof Jayant V Narlikar, the institute formally began its activities in 1988. The new building retains the name ADITI, which was given to the original structure that housed IUCAA’s first offices.

The name ‘Aditi’, derived from Sanskrit and mentioned in the Rigveda, refers to a primordial mother figure associated with the infinite cosmos and creation. IUCAA officials said the name symbolically connects the institute’s beginnings with its future.

The expansion comes as IUCAA takes part in major national and international astronomical facilities and collaborations, with additional infrastructure expected to support research in areas including gravitational-wave astronomy, space astronomy and astronomical instrumentation.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the building was held on February 24, 2023, with Prof. Narlikar formally initiating the construction.

The new facility also carries forward the architectural legacy of Charles Correa, who played a key role in shaping the IUCAA campus and was involved in designing the original ADITI building.

The inauguration was attended by Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar and K N Satyanarayana, chairman of the IUCAA Governing Board.

IUCAA director Prof R Srianand said the new building would strengthen the institute’s ability to provide a vibrant environment for researchers, students and associates from universities across India.

“More than simply an expansion of physical infrastructure, ADITI represents the continuation of the scientific vision with which IUCAA began and its renewed commitment to shaping the future of astronomy and astrophysics in India,” he said.