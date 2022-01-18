Jaystambh in-charge soldier’s descendent writes book on Bhima Koregaon battle

PUNE A descendant of a soldier who was in 1824 appointed as in-charge of the Jaystambh has penned a book on the battle of Bhima Koregaon .

The British, on December 13, 1824, appointed soldier Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar (Malvadkar), who was injured in the battle, as the in-charge of the Jaystambh. Now, his seventh-generation descendent advocate Rohan Jamadar has written a book in Marathi titled ‘1 January 1818 Koregaon Bhima Ladhaiche Vastav (Facts of the battle of Koregaon Bhima)’. The book was launched on January 18.

The 92-page book written in Marathi has five chapters supported by a detailed bibliography drawn from different historical sources quoted by the author. “The monument of Koregaon Bhima is a national military monument and does not belong to any particular community. My whole attempt has been to bring the correct history of the battle before the people . My intention is not to hurt feelings of any community but is an honest attempt to bring bonafide historical facts to light,” claimed Jamadar.

Jamadar further said “ The book is aimed at presenting facts of the battle and stopping falsification of its history and removing several misconceptions from the minds of the people. It is based on historic records gathered from the state archives department where all the necessary proofs have been submitted.”