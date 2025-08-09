Search
Jewellery shop robbed in daylight in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 06:18 am IST

The crime took place at around 1pm at Ashapura Jewellers in Sainathnagar that falls under the new police station

A jewellery shop was looted in daylight just hours after the inauguration of the new building of Chandannagar Police Station by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. The crime took place at around 1pm at Ashapura Jewellers in Sainathnagar that falls under the new police station. The incident was reported at around 1pm.

According to the police, three unidentified men entered the shop with iron and gun-like weapons, looted three grams of gold worth 30,000 and fled after threatening the owner.

Somay Munde, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 4 said, “The accused escaped on a bike after the robbery. We have formed teams and are collecting CCTV footages.”

Chandannagar Police Station has filed a case against three unidentified men under Sections 309(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

