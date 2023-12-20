JN.1 subvariant: State asks districts to step up surveillance

Pune: The Maharashtra government has stepped up surveillance following the detection of JN.1, an Omicron subvariant of Covid, in Kerala. The public health department officials on Tuesday clarified that even as no case has been reported in the state, hospitals conducted a mock drill from December 15 to December 17. Maharashtra government has stepped up surveillance following the detection of JN.1, an Omicron subvariant of Covid, in Kerala. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“In view of the situation, districts have been asked to keep extra vigil and monitor cases related to severe adverse respiratory infection and flu,” a state health department release stated.

As on Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 35 active cases of Covid with labs asked for genome sequencing of samples.

According to the Centre, Covid-19 cases in Kerala has seen a spike in the last few weeks. The state advisory came a day after Union health secretary Sudhansh Pant on Monday sent a letter to all states, highlighting the need for maintaining a state of constant vigil over the Covid situation in the country.

In his letter, Pant underlined that “due to consistent and collaborative actions between the Centre and state governments, we have been able to sustain the trajectory at sustainable low rates”.

However, as the Covid virus continues to circulate and its epidemiology behaviour gets settled with Indian weather conditions and circulation of other usual pathogens, it is important to keep the momentum going to effectively deal with the challenges in public health, the letter stated.