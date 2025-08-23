JNU V-C credits PM for ‘renewing faith in Constitution’

Santishree Pandit, vice-chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “renewing faith in the Indian Constitution”. Addressing the inaugural session of the workshop “75 Years of Indian Constitution-Reflections, Challenges and the Road Ahead” through videoconferencing at SNDT University in the city on Friday, the professor also supported the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) carried out in Bihar by the Election Commission of India. On federalism, she said that India’s federal structure is strong, with states enjoying autonomy. (HT)

She said that over the years, many citizens had forgotten the core values and principles enshrined in the Constitution, but Modi’s leadership has brought renewed trust and focus on constitutional ideals.

The workshop is organised jointly by the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) and SNDT Women’s University’s College of Education.

“Democracy in India was not a British import, but had existed in various forms since the Chola Empire, where decentralised administration was practiced. Sovereignty and democracy are central values, and current issues such as tariffs have raised questions about national sovereignty. While the country has taken steps to resist international blackmailing tactics, no few nations can decide the global order in the present era,” she said.

Calling the Constitution a “living document”, she said constitutional amendments are not unconstitutional in themselves, but are essential when needed and must not be misinterpreted as anti-constitutional.

On federalism, she said that India’s federal structure is strong, with states enjoying autonomy.

Pandit highlighted the need to use artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly and supported the government’s technological reforms.

Expressing concern about electoral integrity, she supported reforms like ECI’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) carried out in states like Bihar. She said that illegal infiltrators should not have the right to vote, as their participation could alter election outcomes. Since democracy is ultimately about numbers, she said, such reforms are crucial to protecting the legitimacy of India’s democratic system.