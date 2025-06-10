Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Junior doctor dies by suicide in Pune; police begin probe

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 10, 2025 07:02 AM IST

A 28-year-old junior doctor working at a prominent hospital in Pune was found dead at his residence on Dhole Patil Road late Sunday night, police said.

The hospital expressed grief over the incident and denied any allegations of workplace harassment that have been circulating in some sections of the media. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Originally from Gujarat, the doctor was discovered hanging in his room. A handwritten note recovered from the scene mentioned passwords to his mobile phone, ATM card, and digital wallets, along with a brief message that read, “Thanks, everyone.”

“We have registered an accidental death report at Koregaon Park police station. The exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained,” said senior police inspector Sunil Thopte.

The hospital expressed grief over the incident and denied any allegations of workplace harassment that have been circulating in some sections of the media.

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate death of one of our resident doctors, apparently by suicide. The matter is under police investigation,” the hospital said in a statement.

It added, “Media speculation about workplace harassment is entirely baseless and incorrect...”

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

News / Cities / Pune / Junior doctor dies by suicide in Pune; police begin probe
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
