Kalyaninagar residents concerned over frequent trash burning along the riverbank

Indiscriminate burning of garbage and debris dumped along the riverbank near the Dr Salim Ali Biodiversity Park has become a perennial problem for Kalyaninagar residents. On Monday morning, a fire broke out along the riverbank on South Avenue emanating huge toxic smoke. Area residents had complained to the authorities after which the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Fire Brigade officials swiftly arrived at the location and extinguished the blaze, the officials said. On Monday morning, a fire broke out along the riverbank on South Avenue emanating huge toxic smoke. (HT PHOTO)

As per the officials, the fire was reported around 8.36 am, and after the area residents complained the PMC and Fire Brigade officials reached the spot at 9.15 am. The fire broke out in the trash and debris dumped along the riverbed. Three fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire. The fire was brought under control at 1 pm and no casualties have been reported, the officials confirmed.

Team Swachh Kalyaninagar (TSKN) members, claimed fire incidents at this location are frequent and demanded a permanent solution to this perennial issue. The residents highlighted the distress caused by the fire, particularly among the elderly and children, especially those suffering from respiratory diseases.

A TSKN member, anonymously, said that trash burning along the riverbank is leading to significant air pollution.

“The smoke and fumes not only contribute to environmental degradation but also pose serious health risks to the community. Despite past incidents some people continue to dump waste, including plastics along the riverbank,” said the member.

Avinash More, a sanitary staff of PMC, who was on the spot amongst the team, informed the fire incident occurred in the trash covered under the debris.

“The Fire occurred naturally due to heat, and no one had set the garbage on fire. Around three fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire. Action was not taken against anyone as the fire broke naturally,” he said.

Somnath Bankar, assistant commissioner and head of Ahmednagar Road-Wadgaonsheri ward office assured to provide a permanent solution to the problem.

“I will personally visit the location and check the problem. After the visit, we will come up with a solution to end this issue.”