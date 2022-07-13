Home / Cities / Pune News / Katraj Zoo’s bicycle on rent service shut down
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which started the ‘bicycle on rent service’ at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj in 2019, and provided battery operated van service to visitors, has been shut down
Published on Jul 13, 2022
HT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which started the ‘bicycle on rent service’ at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj in 2019, and provided battery operated van service to visitors, has been shut down.

The contractor has also taken back the 50 bicycles provided for the service. The PMC had also constructed a road network in the zoo premises for the same.

Katraj Zoo director Rajkumar Jadhav said, “The concept was environment friendly and many visitors showed interest. However, after being launched in 2019, the service suffered due to the pandemic. As the zoo was shut for two years, the bicycles were not utilised and the contractor took them back, leading the initiative to shut down.”

