Katraj Zoo’s bicycle on rent service shut down
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which started the ‘bicycle on rent service’ at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj in 2019, and provided battery operated van service to visitors, has been shut down.
The contractor has also taken back the 50 bicycles provided for the service. The PMC had also constructed a road network in the zoo premises for the same.
Katraj Zoo director Rajkumar Jadhav said, “The concept was environment friendly and many visitors showed interest. However, after being launched in 2019, the service suffered due to the pandemic. As the zoo was shut for two years, the bicycles were not utilised and the contractor took them back, leading the initiative to shut down.”
-
Ashwini Bhide is back as Metro 3 boss
Ashwini Bhide, 52, the bureaucrat who was in the eye of the storm for spearheading construction of the car shed at Aarey for Metro 3, and who had to step down from the position after the MVA government took over, is back with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation On Tuesday, Bhide, a 1995-batch IAS officer was given additional charge as managing director, MMRCL, which is implementing the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 project. She was transferred out of MMRCL in January 2020.
-
LMC to charge vehicles parked by roadside, hikes fees for mobile food vans
Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to levy an annual charge for such commercial establishments, whose employees use public roads for parking vehicles. Scrap dealers and travel agencies, would also be charged. The municipal corporation has increased annual vending fees for mobile food van operators, though fees for street vendors remains unchanged. The proposals have been approved by the LMC house. License fee will also be charged from those running a travel agency.
-
Himachal: Credit war over construction of Atal Tunnel erupts again
With the political parties gearing up for the Himachal assembly elections, a 'credit war' has once again erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress over the construction of a tunnel beneath the 13,058ft high Rohtang Pass. HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh in a statement said that the BJP was wrongly taking credit for the construction of the tunnel built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore.
-
Students should appear for second session of JEE mains, say Pune experts
After the result of JEE session 1 mains on Monday, many aspirants have started their preparation for the second session which is scheduled from July 21 to July 30. Director at IITian's Prashikshan kendra, Durgesh Mangeshkar added that on August 10, the final cut off will be declared. Admin Head at Bakliwal Tutorials, Sanidhya Jhawar said that students who appeared for JEE main-1 should definitely appear in JEE main-2 as well.
-
GIPE, Yashada design PG course in public policy for state govt staff
For the first time, government's Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada) and Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics have designed a specialised course on public policy for government officials. The 93-year-old institution and Yashada have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out academic and research initiatives. In their first step towards collaboration, they have planned a one-year post graduate diploma course on public policy aimed at training mid-career civil services officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics