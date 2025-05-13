Khadakwasla-Phursungi underground tunnel stuck in environmental clearance delay

The underground tunnel project between Khadakwasla and Phursungi—aimed at preventing water leakage—remains stalled as it awaits clearance from the environment department, said officials. Government officials estimate that the proposed underground tunnel could save at least 2.5 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water annually, currently lost due to leakage. The project is also seen as a step towards freeing up land for future road and metro development in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The canal is intended to replace the ageing New Right Bank Mutha Canal, which currently supplies irrigation and drinking water from the Khadakwasla chain project to Pune city and parts of Indapur, Daund, Baramati, and Haveli talukas.

The existing canal, which passes through densely populated areas of Pune, suffers from significant water leakage due to years of neglect and lack of maintenance. Encroachments along the canal route have also added to the challenges.

Yogesh Sawant, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla irrigation division, who is in charge of the project, said, “The forest department gave us the No Objection Certificate (NoC) about one and a half months ago. Now, we are waiting for approval from the state environment department. Two weeks ago, the department held a meeting with officials and said they would visit the site next week.”

“We have already finished the tender process. Once we get the environment department’s approval, we will be ready to start the work,” he said.

Government officials estimate that the proposed underground tunnel could save at least 2.5 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water annually, currently lost due to leakage. The project is also seen as a step towards freeing up land for future road and metro development in Pune.

The Maharashtra cabinet had approved the project in August last year, sanctioning ₹2,190.78 crore for its execution.