Khed SDO alleages dist collector, local MLA harrashment

In what has raised eyebrows in administrative and political circles, Khed sub-divisional officer (SDO) Jogendra Katyare has accused Pune district collector Suhas Diwase and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Mohite Patil of harassment. Katyare has gone to the extent of saying that due to pressure from his seniors, he is in a condition of committing suicide. atyare has also accused NCP MLA Dilip Mohite Patil of forcing him to engage in illegal works. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Katyare has written a letter to the Election Commission, demanding that action be taken against the district collector and that he be transferred. Katyare, a class one-level officer, is also an additional election officer in Pune district.

However, Diwase has refuted all allegations levelled by his junior saying, “Already, an inquiry against the officer (Katyare) is in progress. His role in land acquisition and issuing compensation for the same is in question. A report listing malpractices has been submitted to the government. Instead of following service rules, this officer is levelling allegations at his seniors for which appropriate action will be taken against him.”

Katyare has also accused NCP MLA Dilip Mohite Patil of forcing him to engage in illegal works. However, Mohite Patil has refuted all allegations levelled by Katyare and demanded an inquiry instead.

Mohite Patil said, “There are many complaints about the officer (Katyare). He had carried out land acquisition for the Pune Ring Road in Khed taluka. There are complaints regarding compensation issued for the land. I demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into all the cases handled by this officer.”

“While being transferred to Khed, the officer told me that he had paid ₹4.5 crore to get this post. Why did he pay so much? I have never met this officer or asked him to carry out any illegal work. In his previous posting too, he had threatened to commit suicide,” Mohite Patil said.

“As the district administration initiated an inquiry against him, he levelled allegations at the district collector and me. As an elected member, I can meet the collector for any work but he objected to the same. Now I plan to undertake a strike in the assembly and will demand an inquiry against this officer,” Mohite Patil added.

With almost everyone pointing fingers at each other, the case has become a talking point in administrative and political circles.