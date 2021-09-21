Kirit Somaiya accuses Hasan Mushrif of another fraud worth 100 crore; minister terms allegations baseless

PUNE BJP leader Kirit Somaiya levelled fresh set of allegations against Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif accusing him of committing a fraud worth ₹100 crore involving the Appasaheb Gadhinglaj Cooperative Sugar Mill.

Somaiya claimed the money was transferred through shell-companies from Kolkata, and said he would submit related documents of the sugar mill to the ED.

Somaiya claimed that last year, the sugar mill was handed over to a private firm, which does not have any prior experience running a mill, without any transparent bidding process.

He also alleged that Mushrif’s son-in-law was the ‘’benami’’ owner of the private firm.

“Whatever money Mushrif earned through corrupt means after he became the minister, he parked that money here (in the sugar mills ). So, we demand a probe into these scams,” he added.

The former BJP MP said he has already approached the Income Tax department, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Cooperation Ministry with a 2,700-page complaint against Mushrif.

“Based on my complaint, an inquiry has already been started. The ED has sought additional information from me and I will give that information to them,” he said.

Earlier, Somaiya had asked Mushrif how ₹127 crore allegedly got transferred to his company.

He also alleged that ₹98 crore was transferred to the Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Limited (in which Mushrif’’s family members are directors ) through ‘’bogus” firms.

Mushrif termed the allegations “baseless” while retiterating that he will file a ₹100 crore defamation suit against Kirit Somaiya.

Responding to Somaiya’s allegations in a press conference on Monday, Mushrif said, “The accusations against me are part of BJP’s big conspiracy and Chandrakant Patil is the mastermind of this. I have been very vocal about the Centre using central agencies against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and on the issue of (former Mumbai police commissioner) Parambir Singh. It is the reason I am being framed by BJP through Kirit Somaiya… to stop me.”

“All allegations against me and my family are false and baseless. I am going to file ₹100 crore defamation suit against Kirit Somaiya. Kirit Somaiya should apologise to me. I will file an FIR against Chandrakant Patil for a ₹150-core hybrid annuity scam done during the BJP government (rule in Maharashtra),” he added.