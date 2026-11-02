Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar has over a million tulips spread across 30 hectares: Here's what to know before you go

Every spring, the slopes above Srinagar's legendary Dal Lake do the most dramatic glow-up. Spanning nearly 30 hectares (74 acres) at the foothills of the Zabarwan Range, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden explodes into a sea of red, yellow, pink, and purple. Also read | Woman shares video of shikara ride at Dal Lake a day after Pahalgam terror attack: 'We decided not to cancel'

With over 1.5 million tulips across 60-70 varieties, it's known as Asia's largest tulip garden — and it's exactly as magical as it sounds. Planning a trip? Here's everything you need to know to actually enjoy it — details shared by Etourismkashmir.com offer an essential guide to navigating the grounds, avoiding the crowds, and pairing the garden with the region's rich cultural highlights.

The bloom window is short — so timing is everything Peak bloom usually occurs between late March and mid-April and lasts only 3-4 weeks. The sweet spot? 7 to 15 days after it opens. That's when the colours are reportedly most vivid. But FYI: a random heatwave can cut it short; a cold snap can delay it. So check the official opening dates from the J&K Department of Floriculture and J&K Tourism right before you book. Also read | Anchored in tradition: Dal Lake’s iconic floating post office defies the digital age

Getting there is easy The garden is on the southern stretch of Boulevard Road, between Chashme Shahi and the Botanical Garden.

⦿ From Srinagar airport: ∼18-20 km, about 40-60 mins by taxi

⦿ From Lal Chowk (city centre): ∼25-35 mins

⦿ From Dal Lake: 10-20 mins via auto or taxi

Pro tip: Stay around Dal Lake if you want to be first in line.