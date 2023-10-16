Koregaon Park sees highest drink-driving violations in Pune

The Koregaon Park area has seen 132 of the 301 drink-driving cases registered in the city between January 1 and October 1, 2023, as per Pune traffic police department. For frequent violators, police have decided to suspend their driving licenses so that people should refrain from such acts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shivajinagar and Kondhwa areas have reported 20 and 19 drink-driving cases, respectively.

According to the Pune city traffic department, this year they have reported 301 drink and drive cases till October 11. For frequent violators, police have decided to suspend their driving licenses so that people should refrain from such acts.

Vijaykumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic department, said, “Our traffic police are there on the roads to avoid such drink and drive incidents in the city. Till October this year, we have reported 301 cases of drink and drive across the city. Out of these Koregaon Park, Shivajinagar, and Kondhawa are the chronic spots but our police are there to take necessary actions against violators.’’

Magar said police will take more strict actions against violators to curb the fatal accidents.

As per the data shared by the traffic department, 74 cases were reported in March followed by 53 cases in August and 49 cases in May.

Vivek Velenkar, Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, “Police don’t have enough breath analyzers and there is no night traffic duty and hence it is reflected in their action data. Stepping out and taking action against violators daily is the only way to create deterrence among the people.”

