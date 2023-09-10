News / Cities / Pune News / Labour contractor booked for death of two minors by electrocution

Labour contractor booked for death of two minors by electrocution

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 10, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Preliminary findings indicated Kale’s negligence in providing safe electricity connection to the tin-shed house of the labourer, set up at the construction site in front of Carnival Hotel in Mundhwa

Pune: Police on Friday booked labour contractor Dharu Kale after two minors died of electrocution at a construction site in Mundhwa on June 30.

Following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, the police found the contractor’s involvement in the accident and filed a case against him on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The victims, Shaurya Potphode, 8, and Kanha Potphode, 6, children of a labourer, came in contact with a tin shed that carried electric current due to faulty power connection, causing their death by electrocution.

The Mundhwa police had initially filed an accidental death report.

As per the complaint filed by Pooja Ganesh Potphode, 24, hailing from Nanded and the mother of the victims, the contractor has been under booked under Section 304 (a) of the IPC.

