Lakhs of elderly passengers avail ‘free’ MSRTC bus service in Pune division

Ever since the state government announced ‘free’ Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus services for senior citizens, lakhs of elderly passengers (above the age of 75 years) have travelled to various destinations across the state from the 13 bus depots in the Pune division. After Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced the scheme and its implementation began from August 25 this year, not only has there been a drastic rise in the number of elderly passengers travelling within the Pune division, over 9 lakh passengers have travelled free-of-cost from the Pune division to other parts of the state.

Dnyaneshwar Ranware, MSRTC divisional traffic manager, said, “We are getting a huge response to this scheme of senior citizens travelling by ST buses free-of-cost. Our appeal to elderly people is to take advantage of this scheme and travel. While doing this, it is necessary for them to carry their authorised government identity card as proof of age.”

In September and October when there were back-to-back festivals including Ganapati, Navratri and later Diwali, more than two lakh elderly passengers travelled within the Pune division. And now during Christmas and year-end holidays, the number of elderly passengers travelling by ST buses is rising every day as per the MSRTC records.

Baburao Ghole, a senior citizen, said, “It is a good scheme for us to travel free-of-cost by ST buses. I often go to my daughter’s village to meet her since the scheme started. We stay in Saswad and I can now travel free-of-cost to Daund by MSRTC buses.”