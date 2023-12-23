Leopard crossing signage installed along Pune-Nashik Highway

The forest department has begun putting signage along the Pune-Nashik Highway after identifying leopard crossing hotspots in the area. The procedure started in December and so far, signages have been installed at three locations in Narayangaon. More signage will be installed in the coming days, said officials. There are huge farmlands spread on both sides of the highway, mainly sugarcane is produced on these lands. Moreover, the Dimbhe dam canal and Meena river also flow in this area providing a safe habitat for wild animals. Therefore many wild animals reside in this area, during evening, nighttime, or early morning hours, the wild animals roam in this area in search of food and fall prey to such accidents. (HT PHOTO)

There was a long pending demand to provide safe passage for wild animals that cross the highway.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On December 17, a male leopard around eight to nine years old was killed in a road accident near Narayangaon. Also, the deaths of several other animals including wolves, and hyenas were reported on the Pune-Nashik Highway.

The Junnar forest department with the help of researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India surveyed wildlife crossing hotspots on the Pune-Nashik highway in 2022. In department also identified several stretches on the highway where leopards are repeatedly seen crossing the road.

“After identifying these hotspots, the department started to install signage at these spots. Till now we have installed three such signages at different places that indicate wildlife crossing areas and appeal to vehicle drivers to move slowly so that accidents can be avoided,” said Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forest, Junnar.

Although the officer did not reveal the exact number of such crossing hotspots they are mainly between Chakan and Narayangaon stretch.

”The department will soon install such signages in other areas too,” said Satpute.

There are huge farmlands spread on both sides of the highway, mainly sugarcane is produced on these lands. Moreover, the Dimbhe dam canal and Meena river also flow in this area providing a safe habitat for wild animals.

Therefore many wild animals reside in this area, during evening, nighttime, or early morning hours, the wild animals roam in this area in search of food and fall prey to such accidents.

Although infrastructure development is an essential thing, wrongly planned projects may lead to such tragic incidents. “Many times the forest department is not taken into consideration while planning such projects. Therefore the concerned authorities must consult the forest department while planning such infrastructure projects,” said a senior forest official requesting anonymity.