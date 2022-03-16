Less than 1,000 active Covid cases in Pune district, first time since May 2020

PUNE Pune’s active caseload dips below 1,000 for the first time since May 1, 2020. The district reported 61 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,512 deaths and 894 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 31 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,321 and the death toll stood at 7,144. Pune city reported 21 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 679,682 and the death toll stood at 9,429. PCMC reported nine new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,120 and the toll stood at 3,589.

As per the Co-WIN dashboard, as of Wednesday, the district saw registration of total 17.48 million doses. Of which 9.53 million are first doses, 7.70 million second and 251,093 precautionary doses. A total of 448 sites saw vaccination of which 370 were government centres and 78 were private.