Live bus tracking on MSRTC App for Pune passengers soon

Pune - In a move aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon enable live tracking of buses through its official mobile application. The feature, initially being rolled out in Pune, will cover over 700 buses and is expected to be available to the general public by the end of August. MSRTC Bus - Shivneri - The first fleet of MSRTC's new range of Mercedese Benz buses will ply to Pune from Dadar from Thursday at 10.00am - HT Photo by Kunal Patil 20.05.09 - MAY09 2K9 (Hindustan Times)

As per the information given by the MSRTC Pune administration, once this system is implemented, passengers will be able to view the real-time location of their bus on the MSRTC mobile app by entering the ‘Trip Code’ provided on their ticket. This will allow commuters to know where their bus is currently located and how long it will take to arrive at their boarding station. The initiative is expected to help travelers better plan their journey and reduce waiting time at bus stands.

“The MSRTC has already developed a mobile application that is available for download on the Play Store. By using this app, passengers can not only track their bus’s live location but also access various travel-related services. These include online ticket booking, route details, and information about estimated arrival times. The app also features critical safety and emergency functions such as reporting vehicle breakdowns, requesting medical assistance, and contacting authorities in case of accidents,” said Arun Siya, Pune MSRTC divisional controller.

Currently, the live tracking system is operational internally and accessible only to MSRTC officials and staff for monitoring purposes. However, a trial version of the system has been launched, and based on ongoing assessments, it will be made available for public use across the state by August-end.

“The tracking feature is part of a broader strategy to modernize public transport and offer commuters a more reliable and technology-driven experience. We hope that by integrating real-time data and passenger-friendly tools, it will not only improve service delivery but also attract more people to opt for state-run transport options,” added Siya.

Once fully operational, Pune will be among the first cities in Maharashtra to offer live bus tracking for MSRTC passengers, marking a significant step toward smart mobility in public transportation. “I often travel between Pune and nearby towns for work, and the biggest issue is not knowing when exactly the bus will arrive. Sometimes we wait at the station for over an hour with no updates. If this live tracking feature really works, it will be a game-changer for regular commuters like me. It will save time, reduce uncertainty, and make travel much less stressful,” said Priya Jagdale, a daily passenger who often commutes from Pune to Nashik.