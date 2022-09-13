Loan guarantor ends life; cops among 3 booked for abetment to suicide

‘Cab drivers go to highway and then extort money’: Netizen tells his story

A financial modeling and valuation analyst, Ayush Agrawal, booked an Ola cab Tuesday morning to go from a hotel to the Bengaluru airport. He got in, gave the driver the OTP and settled in for the ride. What he did not know was that the driver had not entered the OTP. Instead, he waited till they were on the highway to stop the car and ask for the fare in cash.