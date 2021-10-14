Lookout notice for man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan

Pune Police have issued a lookout circular against a man, who was seen with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in a now-viral selfie, officials have said. The lookout circular, a notice that prevents a person from leaving the country, has been issued in connection with a 2018 cheating case. "We have issued a lookout circular notice against KP Gosavi, who has been absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered against him with the Faraskhana police station," Pune Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, according to new news agency PTI.

The NCB has said that Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship drugs case involving Aryan Khan and others. The central agency has also clarified that Gosavi was not an officer or employee of the agency. Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik raised objections to Gosavi's presence at the NCB office after the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

Police have said Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia on May 19, 2018. Chinmay Deshmukh, who was allegedly cheated of ₹3.09 lakh by Gosavi, registered the complaint against him. Deshmukh said in his complaint that he contacted Gosavi, who had put up an advertisement on social media about some vacancy in the hotel industry in Malaysia.

"While promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took ₹3.09 lakh from him in instalments. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back," an official from Faraskhana police station said, according to PTI.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai after his arrest in connection with a drug case. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

The complaint against Gosavi was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. A chargesheet was also filed in court as Gosavi was not found. He is still wanted in the case.

Gosavi, who is also a private detective, has allegedly cheated other men by promising them to give them work abroad and embezzled millions of rupees. Four FIRS have already been registered against him in various police stations in Maharashtra.