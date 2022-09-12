Lumpy skin disease: Speed up vaccination of cattle, Maha district authorities told
As the lumpy skin disease spreads rapidly among cattle in Maharashtra, state animal husbandry commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh has directed field veterinarians to complete vaccination in state in the next 48 hours
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday asked the state animal husbandry department officials to be alert and take steps to curb the spread of the disease among cattle.
The cabinet on Monday said that funds of ₹1 crore should be made available for each district from the district planning committee for procurement of vaccines and medicines and cattle owners who have lost their animals to the disease will also be reimbursed.
“On Sunday, 10 lakh vaccine doses have been received for control of lumpy skin disease, out of which about 1.25 lakh vaccine doses were distributed,” said Singh.
As per the state animal husbandry department, so far a total of 42 infected animals have died including 17 in Jalgaon district, 13 in Ahmednagar District, one each in Dhule, Washim and Akola, 3 each in Pune, Buldhana, and Amravati districts till Sunday.
Singh added that a total of 4,78,442 livestock in 1,566 villages within 5 km radius of the infected area have been vaccinated. Out of a total of 2,387 infected livestock in affected villages, a total of 1,435 livestock have been recovered after treatment. The rest of the affected livestock are being treated.
Connecting all unlinked places with roads our top priority: U.P. PWD minister
Uttar Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasada said connecting the habitations that are not connected with roads was the top priority of the state government. Presiding over a review meeting of PWD officers and engineers here on Monday, Prasada directed them to connect all unconnected habitations in the state with pucca road. He inquired about the reasons for the delay in the construction of roads, bridges and buildings.
12-yr-old allegedly raped at a farmhouse owned by Pune politician
The Pune police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a farmhouse owned by a political leader in Pune district, said officials on Monday. According to police officials, both the accused and victim worked at the farmhouse which is located 55km from Pune near Shikrapur. According to police officials, the accused is the son of a labourer working at the farmhouse.
Ludhiana | GRP bust gang of thieves, 5 held
The Government Railway Police on Sunday busted a gang of thieves with arrest of five men and recovered six stolen mobile phones and a knife from their possession. The accused, identified as Sunny Singh of Moga, Sahil Suri of Ludhiana, Chandar Shekhar of Gorakhpur, UP, Ram Kumar of Saharanpur, UP, and Sandeep Singh of Ludhiana, were nabbed near goods shed following a tip off.
After SC order, Kappan released from Lucknow jail
LUCKNOW The court of additional district and sessions judge Anurodh Mishra on Monday released Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan following orders of the Supreme Court that had granted him bail on September 9. Kappan, who was lodged in Lucknow prison, was produced before the court. The court also pointed out that observations made in this order (bail order) will have no effect on the trial court's proceedings in this case.
Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022: Fund-starved Ludhiana sports department cancels contracts of vendors
While the state government is vying to allocate a humongous budget to promote sports in the state, the local sports department is in deep water as conducting district-level sports competitions under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022 has become a major challenge due to the financial crisis. It was learnt that the sports department allowed ₹2.20 lakh expense for the aforesaid purpose which according to the officials is not feasible.
