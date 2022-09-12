Lumpy skin disease: Speed up vaccination of cattle, Maha district authorities told

As the lumpy skin disease spreads rapidly among cattle in Maharashtra, state animal husbandry commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh has directed field veterinarians to complete vaccination in state in the next 48 hours.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday asked the state animal husbandry department officials to be alert and take steps to curb the spread of the disease among cattle.

The cabinet on Monday said that funds of ₹1 crore should be made available for each district from the district planning committee for procurement of vaccines and medicines and cattle owners who have lost their animals to the disease will also be reimbursed.

“On Sunday, 10 lakh vaccine doses have been received for control of lumpy skin disease, out of which about 1.25 lakh vaccine doses were distributed,” said Singh.

As per the state animal husbandry department, so far a total of 42 infected animals have died including 17 in Jalgaon district, 13 in Ahmednagar District, one each in Dhule, Washim and Akola, 3 each in Pune, Buldhana, and Amravati districts till Sunday.

Singh added that a total of 4,78,442 livestock in 1,566 villages within 5 km radius of the infected area have been vaccinated. Out of a total of 2,387 infected livestock in affected villages, a total of 1,435 livestock have been recovered after treatment. The rest of the affected livestock are being treated.