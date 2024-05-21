Luxury car kills two: Pune Police book minor driver’s father, two restaurant owners and others

The Yerawada Police on Monday lodged a first information report (FIR) against the father of the minor who was driving the luxury car that caused the mishap, and four others, including hotel owners and staff, in connection with the accidental death of two young techies in Kalyaninagar. The deceased who were on a two-wheeler were mowed down by a speeding Porsche driven by a 17-year-old who was returning home along with friends after celebrating his Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exams on Sunday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The city police have come under sharp criticism for filing the FIR a day after the incident with citizen groups and social media users alleging that they were favouring the accused who belonged to a rich family. Allegations of a local legislator helping the minor accused during a police probe and threatening the investigators were also reported.

The minor who was driving the Porsche without registration number at the time of the accident is son of a prominent real estate developer from the city. Besides many big projects, the developer also controls a famous club in the city and has built a star hotel.

According to the FIR, the juvenile along with 13 of his friends had gone to Hotel Cosie in Mundhwa on May 18, between 9.30 till midnight, for a party as he had passed the Class 12 exam. At the establishment, the 17-year-old had ordered food and liquor. By midnight, the minor along with some of his friends went to Blak Club in Marriott Suites at Koregaon Park Annex where too they consumed alcohol.

The Yerawada police have booked the father, a realtor, for allowing his minor son to drive the vehicle without licence. Pralhad Bhutada, owner, Hotel Cosie and Sandip Sangale, owner, Blak Club, and two others have been booked for serving alcohol to the minor.

The police have slapped Section 3 (no person shall drive a motor vehicle in any public place unless he holds an effective driving licence), 5 (owner or person in charge of a motor vehicle is responsible for ensuring that no one who doesn’t meet the provisions of Sections 3 or 4 drives the vehicle) and 199A (use of the motor vehicle by the juvenile presumed to be with the consent of the guardian) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and Section 75 (punishment, if any person having control of child, assaults, abandons, abuses or willfully neglects the child ) and 77 (punishment for exploitation of a child employee) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “We have lodged an FIR against the minor driver’s father for permitting his son to drive the car which is a serious violation of law. The investigation is being carried out by an assistant commissioner-ranked officer and the process has been expedited.”

Earlier, after the incident, pointing at the provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act, Kumar said that the father of the minor and the establishment which served liquor will face the law.

“The father of the minor and the bar which served liquor to the juvenile/accused are being proceeded against under Section 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Now police are investigating which bar he visited and consumed alcohol,” the police chief had said.