Maha bans artificial flowers ahead of festive season

PUNE: The Maharashtra government has announced a statewide ban on artificial flowers following sustained pressure from flower growers who claim that the influx of cheap, plastic flowers from China is severely impacting their livelihood. Maharashtra government has announced statewide ban on artificial flowers following sustained pressure from flower growers who claim their business has been severely affected. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Horticulture minister Bharat Gogawale made the announcement on Wednesday, stating that the decision comes after discussions with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “After consultations, the government has decided to permanently ban the use, sale, and distribution of artificial flowers in the state,” Gogawale said.

Significantly, the move comes ahead of the festive season when the demand for flowers peaks, traditionally. According to farmers and flower growers who depend on this period to earn a significant portion of their annual income, the increasing use of plastic and synthetic flowers during festivals, religious ceremonies, weddings and other events has pushed a majority of them to the brink.

Mukund Thakar, a rose grower from Pune district who also exports flowers, said, “The problem worsened when even mandap decorators and event organisers started using artificial garlands. Fresh flowers are now restricted to religious offerings only. The arrival of plastic marigold garlands has brought down demand drastically. Over the past few years, flower rates have dropped by 30% to 40% on an average, even during peak season. Recovering production cost has become increasingly difficult.”

So much so that several polyhouse (greenhouse) farmers in the district have stopped cultivating fresh flowers due to their unviability. “These structures were built using bank loans supported by government subsidies. But if there is no market for our produce, how can we sustain ourselves?” Thakar said.

Appasaheb Gade, a flower grower from Ahilyanagar district, echoed similar concerns. “I invested heavily in setting up a polyhouse. In the first few years, we got good returns. But now, demand has plummeted. Event managers prefer plastic decorations. One of my friends has stopped production after incurring continuous losses.”

The impact on flower growers has been such that in recent months, flower grower associations across the state have organised protests and representations. On July 11, representatives including Mahadev Shendkar, Dattatray Katke, Adinath Kale, Appasaheb Shewale, and Sunil Govekar met agriculture commissioner Suraj Mandhare and submitted a memorandum demanding a ban on cheap, plastic flowers from China. Similar petitions were submitted to district collectors and MLAs.

A farmer from Sangli district on condition of anonymity said, “The state government promoted polyhouse and shade-net flower farming through subsidies. But the market has been flooded with cheap Chinese flowers that are reusable and cost a fraction of what natural flowers do. Some countries have already banned these artificial products. We are only asking for a level playing field.”

Open-field flower cultivators have also supported the ban, saying that their earnings too have been impacted by plastic flowers saturating the market.

At the Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), traders welcomed the move. “Since the ban comes just before the Ganesh festival, it should help boost rates for flower growers,” said Pune APMC flower traders’ association head, Appa Gaikwad.

“This is a welcome decision by the government. I have many farmers who used to supply fresh flowers regularly. But due to these plastic and artificial flowers, they stopped polyhouse farming as it turned loss making. They will now start growing flowers again. The authorities need to take action against artificial flowers before the Ganesh festival.”

However, concerns remain over enforcement of the ban. A trader dealing in artificial flowers, who did not wish to be named, said, “All artificial flowers are not made of plastic; some are made of cloth. Around 70% to 80% of them come from China. They are affordable and reusable. Our worry now is: who will implement this ban? If multiple authorities—municipal bodies, the environment department and APMCs—jump in, we will face harassment.”

While the ban is being seen as a victory for flower growers, its actual impact will depend on how efficiently the state enforces it in the coming weeks.