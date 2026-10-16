Amid Starlink row, Owaisi says he opposes Modi, but how can a ‘gora’ question India’s PM?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has rarely shied away from taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But when Elon Musk questioned the authority behind India’s decisions, the Hyderabad MP found himself challenging the BJP to stand up to the world’s richest man. Owaisi said his opposition to Modi did not mean he would endorse a foreigner questioning India’s political leadership.

The controversy began after Musk, the SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO, publicly questioned the delay in allowing Starlink, his satellite internet company, to begin commercial operations in India.

It has since taken on a political dimension, with the Opposition using the dispute to question the government’s ties with big business, while Owaisi has turned it into a test of the BJP’s own nationalist credentials.

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Owaisi questions BJP's response to Musk Speaking to journalists in Hyderabad on Thursday (October 16), after AIMIM approached the Supreme Court over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Owaisi said his opposition to Modi did not mean he would endorse a foreigner questioning India’s political leadership, ANI reported.

"We were always against Narendra Modi and will remain so. But how can Elon Musk say this kind of thing about our India's Prime Minister?" he questioned.

"The sad thing is, why are the BJP and the Modi government so afraid of gorachamdi (white skin)?" he said, reported news agency ANI.

"Whenever you see white skin," Owaisi said, the BJP appears to become apprehensive.

"You will not cut the stomach of a country's citizens to fatten the stomach of some white man," Owaisi said, arguing that the interests of Indian workers and citizens must take precedence over those of powerful foreign businessmen.